Vanessa Williams Weighs in on the Possibility of an Ugly Betty Reboot

The possibility of Ugly Betty getting a reboot is looking pretty, well, ugly.

Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater on all four seasons of the ABC comedy, made this abundantly clear in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to Williams, Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera, Michael Urie, Eric Mabius and others, does not have any plans for a reboot as of right now.

"Unfortunately, our creator-executive producer, Silvio Horta, died last year due to suicide," she told the publication, "so I don't know what the status of the rights are."

Though Williams assured fans that the cast loves each other and still keeps in tough, any current reboot hopes are "not at all [possible]." Still, Williams thought "the concept would be great."

Ugly Betty, executive produced by Horta and Salma Hayek, ran over the course of five years between 2006 and 2010, and took home three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series in 2007.