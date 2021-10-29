Delilah Hamlin Throws Shade at Scott Disick, But Amelia Hamlin is Totally Oblivious

Watch : Scott Disick's Focused on Co-Parenting After Split With Amelia Hamlin

Delilah Hamlin threw a not-so-subtle jab at sister Amelia Hamlin's ex Scott Disick, but it seems she wasn't clear enough.

Amelia shared a photo of herself modeling an Alo tracksuit as she read magazines on the floor, captioning the shot, "The devil wears @Alo."

So, Delilah cheekily replied, "way better than the photos talentless took," seemingly referencing the recent Instagram pics of Scott modeling his clothing line, Talentless. But, it appears Amelia didn't get the memo about Scott's photo shoot, as she questioned, "@delilahbelle why don't i get it[?]"

To be fair to Amelia, Delilah's sleight did come out of left field. Just over a month has passed since Amelia and Scott officially ended their relationship, and perhaps that's enough time for her to have moved on from the situation.

Yet, this isn't the first time the Hamlins have been shady toward Scott, ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became tangled in drama involving his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé Travis Barker.