Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items in October 2021: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
Kylie Jenner shared this Hello Fall Candle via Instagram Story. It really is the perfect fall candle with notes of cinnamon, apples, cloves, and nutmeg.
OUAI Volume Spray
"Okay, so step one would be I spray a bit of volumizing spray into my wet hair before I blow dry it and I really love this Ouai volumizing spray. It's the best and it smells amazing. Shout out to Jen Atkin. The next thing I'm going to do is blow dry my hair," Hailey shared in her wavy hair tutorial.
This product has 18.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop released the Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator, which is made with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration. It has seven patterns and three intensities. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. It has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display.
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
In her list of fall fashion essentials, Lala Kent said, "If you don't own a pair of leather pants, these are a must-have. You can wear them at everything at all times of the year. I would wear this with the animal print sweater or the glitter sheer top. It's so cute. They're the perfect length and I like that they're tight around the angle and very flattering on everybody."
They're available in four different colors. These leggings have 6,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. They also made the cut for Porsha Williams' list of Amazon fall fashions.
Coach X Jennifer Lopez Pennie Backpack 22 In Signature Shearling
This adorable shearling backpack is from Jennifer Lopez's latest Coach collection. And it's just as functional as it is fashionable with multifunction pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.
Going There by Katie Couric
Katie Couric autobiographical book is full of so many bombshells. It's definitely an intriguing read.
Hair Shampoo Brush, HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
Madison LeCroy explained, "This is a hair shampoo brush. This stimulates the scalp by getting the circulation and blood flow to the follicle of your scalp. Dry shampoo can build up on the scalp. To have good hair, you have to get it going at the scalp. This is super simple and easy. All you have to do is when you have shampoo in, just run this through your hair to remove product build-up and anything else. You've got to get one of these because, guess what, that's what's gonna make the hair grow."
This brush comes in a few different colors and it has 75,000+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph included this set in her list of Amazon skincare must-haves, remarking, "I love jade rollers. The stone is always cold. I like to keep them in my freezer actually, so then it's extra cold. It does help your skin. I love jade rollers. I like doing it under the eyes and for a lymphatic facial massage. I love love love to do that. I like using a jade roller during any time of the day. There's a gua sha stone that comes with it. You can use that to apply serums on your face, going outwards with the stone."
Kyle Richards also raved about these recently, saying, "I keep one in my car and my purse. I even use it when I'm sitting in traffic. I keep it in my fridge sometimes too. You're supposed to push lightly and roll up. You will see a complete difference, it smoothes out under your eyes."
"When you're up late at night, traveling, or you're not sleeping enough, you need this. It really helps smooth out the lines and gets the blood flowing. I have no idea how it's such a miracle, but it really does stuff. It doesn't leave my side." This two-piece set has 23,500+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's available in multiple colors.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Madison LeCroy recently said, "This stuff is hands-down the bomb. I just do a little bit at night, at night in the morning, in the afternoon. It is worth it. It's just velvety soft and feels so smooth. My lips don't look cracked or dry or anything like that. It's one of my favorite products. Just because it's a sleeping mask, you can still use it throughout the day. Try this. I promise you will not regret it. You will love it. I know that for a fact."
Bravo stars Drew Sidora and Ariana Madix also declared their love for the lip product recently. So did Lauren Luyendyk and Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor. The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney keeps this in her bag as well.
Ciate London x Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream- Nude
There are many liquid lipsticks out there, but this one from Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's collection is actually multiple shades in one tube. This innovative lipstick shifts from one shade of red to another as the temperature changes. The formula soft, comfortable, and long-wearing with a matte finish.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Lala Kent explained, "When you become a mom, you can't wear the giant hoops all the time because Ocean is swinging on those like they're monkey bars. I've had these in. These are the tiny little hoops. I call these the Hailey Bieber hoops because Hailey Bieber always has these cute, pretty thick, little hoops in and they're just so chic. When you put your hair back with them, it's just such a vibe. These are the perfect size. You need these, especially if you're a mom because they're the only ones that you're baby's not gonna rip out of your ears."
These also come in rose gold and silver. They have 23,600+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had these earrings in her list of festive fashions. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well.
Gua Sha Facial Tool
The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe included this in her list of Amazon beauty favorites, saying, "The reason why I started getting to gua sha was it was the beginning of the summer and I had never experienced allergies ever. And, it was my first summer of getting allergies and I felt so stuffed up. I was swollen and puffy. I was trying to figure out what I was doing wrong. I tried a lot of cleanses and dietary things. I went to a consultation with a plastic surgeon asking what I was supposed to do. She said to get a lymphatic drainage massage. There are professional ones, but gua sha helps your lymphatic system drain properly. It also helps tone your face."
"This helps your lymphatic system drain. That plastic surgeon told me to get this, a dry brush, and a lymphatic drainage massage. I'm not kidding, 100%, this works. You have to do this. It's very indulgent. The before and afters of people using gua sha are just mind blowing."
This Gua Sha has 8,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in 13 different colors.
Mafulus Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweater Set Off Shoulder Knit Top + Drawstring Waist Short
Madison LeCroy included this set in her list of pre-wedding must-haves. The Southern Charm star said, "I wore this in Hawaii. You can wear it as a sleep set if you want. It's comfy. It's super soft and comes with little shorts that have a drawstring. They're really flattering. I have these in nude. You can wear it off the shoulder if you want. It's great quality, I'm serious. Make sure you check this out."
This set comes in 18 different colors.
Logene Women's Sweater Dress Turtleneck Long Balloon Sleeve
In her roundup of Fall fashions, Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert said, "This is a cute sweater dress. It comes in lots of colors. This is a great dress for family events and photos too."
Kyle Richards also picked this for her list of fall fashion essentials, remarking, "This is a sweater dress. You can wear leggings under it if you want, but I love this just with boots, knee-high boots. It's so soft. I love the color. This is the color I'm really into right now. It's really soft. I love the sleeve. This is just great, easy, comfortable, and you look put-together. It's pajama soft."
A Half Baked Idea: How Grief, Love and Cake Took Me From the Courtroom to Le Cordon Bleu by Olivia Potts
Camilla Parker-Bowles included this in her October 2021 reading recommendations for her book club, sharing, "This is a tender and beautifully written book on love, hope and cake. A true story of grief and the power of baking. 'A Half Baked Idea' was the winner of the Fortnum & Mason's Debut Food Book Award and we can't wait for you to dive right in."
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
Summer House and Winter House star Paige DeSorbo included this in her Amazon beauty roundup. Paige said, "The reason I got on the R+Co train is their dry shampoo. It can be hard for brunettes to use dry shampoo because you usually have to rub it in until it's not white anymore. I've never had that problem with this shampoo and it smells so good."
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
Kyle Richards included this tinted moisturizer in her list of fall Amazon must-haves, explaining, "I get a lot of beauty questions and skincare questions. The most most most most important thing you can do is wear sunscreen. I don't like to wear actual foundation on my face, so I will wear a tinted sunblock. This is something that I found that I love so much. It is amazing. It comes in so many different shades. It has such great coverage and it has a little glow to it. I always get so many compliments on my skin when I wear this. It just feels light. You don't have heavy makeup on. I have my daughters all using this. It's my favorite favorite favorite product."
Kylie Cosmetics 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Pressed Powder Palette
This pressed powder eyeshadow palette is a part of Kylie Jenner's collaboration with A Nightmare on Elm Street. There are 12 highly-pigmented shades in three finishes, matte, metallic, and glitter.
IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray
Hailey Bieber used this in her wavy hair tutorial, sharing, "I'm going to take texturizing spray, and I'm going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling]. After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I'm doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip."
She also uses it throughout styling and when she's done with the iron. Hailey explained, "I look for different spots in my hair that I think I need to like fix or go over again so go back in with a little texture. So what the texturizing spray does is it to me gives a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit. I have really silky hair and when you're trying to do anything with an iron I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out so this helps with that."
A Sephora shopper gushed, "THE MOST AMAZING SMELLING TEXTURE SPRAY!! Is smells like the beach of my dreams. It not only smells wonderful but is a great product. My number one texture spray. I have hair that is 30 inches long, that I style with messy waves, so I know what I'm talking about. Would recommend in a heartbeat!!"
M-61 Hydraboost Cream
While sharing her fall Amazon must-haves, Kyle Richards said, "If I were to pick one thing I couldn't live without out as a cream for my face, this is a 911 if it goes missing or if I run it. I cannot say enough good things about this stuff. I stumbled up on it a few years ago. I've been obsessed ever since. I put it on at night after I wash my face. I put it on before I put my makeup and sunblock on. It is my go-to. I have to have one in my purse, in my house, and it just has to be everywhere."
"It's amazing. It's a miracle. I feel like it really hydrates and plumps up my skin. It's a great cream because it doesn't roll when I put makeup on. I can't live a day without it."
Lily and Bean The Lily Canvas Weekender Jumbo Design Your Own
This is the bag that Kathy Hilton was looking for during a recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode. Thankfully, she found it, and now we want one. Her sister Kyle Richards has one too. You can customize this weekend tote with your favorite colors and your initials.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
In her list of Amazon fall fashions, Lala Kent said, This is a must-have. Even though it's fall, you can still rock it. This is great because you're going into the holidays. I totally love a holiday party. This. Is. Fabulous. You can wear this during the day. I would wear this with a pair of Nike sneakers and call it a day. This, I would pair some necklaces and cute little earrings to elevate it a bit with some sneakers. But, you can take it from day to night with a faux fur shawl. That would be so chic."
There are so many colors to choose from and this dress has 3,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Summer House/Winter House star Paige DeSorbo recently included this slip dress in her list of wedding guest outfits.
Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
During her wavy hair tutorial, Hailey Bieber said, "I add dry shampoo at the end because I hope that when I do my hair and then sleep on it, it'll still be fresh enough to wear again the next day, especially at my roots. With some dry shampoo, looking clean, fresh, but also textured and messy, and a little bit gritty."
She's not the only person who relies on this dry shampoo. An Ulta shopper shared, "Always worked so well for me. I always find myself gravitate to this dry shampoo specially. It smells great and def does the job as I do dye my hair a lot. 4th time purchasing and I think I'll stay loyal until another dry shampoo can change my mind."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"Every girl I know is using this now, Kyle Richards said in her list of fall must-haves, "It comes in a regular cream and there's also one with a slight tint. It's a miracle. Once again, this is good to use under you're makeup and it won't roll. It feels so light. All of my daughters use this. All of the girls on my show use this. I was first introduced to it by a doctor and then I started seeing it everywhere. I cannot say enough good things about this. I use it in the clear and I also have one with the tint."
She's not the only one who loves this sunscreen. It has 20,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham also mentioned this in her list of destination wedding packing essentials.
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat
Kenya Moore included this in her list of festive fashions. She said, "I love this coat. These are your staples, this little caramel coat. Throw this on and it just wraps you with all this love. Do you see this color though? How beautiful is this color? It has pockets. Wear this with that beautiful hat. I would throw this on with that little black bag and those Commando leggings and black booties."
This coat comes in 17 colors and it has 5,200+ five-star reviews.
R+Co Outerspace Flexible Hairspray
Paige DeSorbo recently shared, "If there's one thing you guys should know about me it's that I'm from upstate New York, so I am no stranger to some hairspray. It's my favorite step. It smells so good. I can still run my fingers through my hair when I use it."
Phyto Phytolaque Soie Finishing Spray
Hailey Bieber concluded her wavy hair tutorial, remarking, "My last, last step is to take a really light hairspray that's not like a super hard hold hairspray on both sides."
An Amazon shopper raved, "Best light hairspray I've ever used. I have been using this product for several years and the best is the hold and not sticky at all." Another gushed, "Best I've Found. First bought this product in Barcelona years ago, and have been happy with it ever since. It's one of the very few hair sprays that give a light spray rather than the heavy duty stuff now on the market. It doesn't make my hair dirty and I'm able to brush it without losing the benefits of the spray."
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
In her Fall shopping roundup, Kyle Richards shared, "My daughter Alexia [Umansky] bought this bag first. I ended up stealing it from her because I love it so much. It's the cutest bag. Can you see the pleating on there? It's so cute. I love this bag. It's very much a trend right now. And I love this color. We can still wear white after Labor Day."
Alexia and Kyle aren't the only people who have been spotted with this purse. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag. It's also available in eight other colors.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn BO$$ B*Tch Eyeshadow Palette
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create so many unique looks, ranging from sweet to sultry. The nine highly-pigmented shades include matte neutrals and diamond-bright shimmers that will have every head-turning.
Christine said, "It's universal, so you can go from sweet bedroom eyes to sexy night on the town," describing them as "metallic, glimmery, gold, buttery." She insists that the shades "last all day" after application.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II
Kyle Richards shared, "This is one of my favorite products that I talk about a lot. This is a miracle. You put this on clean skin and it improves fine lines, dark spots, sun spots. It just gives your skin an overall glow. I've been using it for a long time. It's really amazing. You put it on at night and you really do see a difference the next day. Everyone I know loves this stuff. This is great for evening out your skin tone. There are a lot of different skin tones out there, but this is my favorite one."
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton introduced her sister Kyle Richards to the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that she sprays it on her face because her skin gets "dry." This mist is a game-changing spray-on moisturizer that will give you that dewy, lit-from-within glow that we've all been craving. If you want to know more about why this is such a revolutionary product, click here. You won't regret it.
Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
"This tool was highly talked about this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because of Sutton [Stracke]. This is the Nurse Jamie tool that we all love and use. I also put this in the freezer. We use this all over our faces. It has these little bumps and ridges, so it feels a little more intense. I put on a serum and use this with it too."
"Sutton started pulling this out every time she was gonna start crying on the show. Now, I think of Sutton trying not to cry, but it really rolls away puffiness. We do this all over our fave too. Ugh, I love this thing." Click here to learn more about this game-changing product that we saw on RHOBH.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs
This is another pick that both Kyle Richards and Cassie Randolph recently shared. Cassie said, "I'll wake up in the morning and put these on. I use them if I've had a late night or I wake up and I'm extra puffy or if I'm gonna go film something and I just look tired. They bring so much moisture, de-puff, and they work really well."
Kyle shared, "These are great if you don't sleep enough or if you're traveling or if you had a long night. These are the first thing I use after I wash my face in the morning. Those are amazing if you wake up with lines or puffiness under your eyes."
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
Catherine Giudici Lowe shared, "I'm going to talk about dry brushing. I heard Jennifer Aniston was talking about dry brushing and all of the healthy people, natural, holistic people. I have dry skin. I thought it was just an exfoliation thing, but when I got a professional dry brushing massage and it was treatment at a spa, I'm not kidding you guys, the next day, I looked like I had lost like ten pounds. I was happy to go to the pool that day. All of these toxins build up and this helps get rid of toxins."
"Dry brushing does so much. It's really good for your body. We used to be super active. Now we are at home, on the couch and because our bodies aren't moving as much, all of the stuff just builds up. This moves stuff out of the way so your toxins release correctly. You start at your feet and you brush up toward your heart. This is stimulating movement. The best time to do this is before a shower. On your stomach, go clockwise. Brush toward your heart."
It has 14,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you want to learn more about why we love this dry brush so much, click here.
Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces for Women
In her roundup of festive fashions, Kenya Moore shared, "This is a little 'K.' You see that 'K'? That is beautiful, right?" This necklace has 2,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover
Paige DeSorbo told Amazon shoppers, "I've personally sent this to every man in my life, in my family, my guy friends, every guy I've dated, this link. This is for the bottom of your feet. I go and get pedicures, but I still use this in the shower every other day." This product has 59,300+ five-star reviews.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"I love this bag so much. I love the color. This is such a great bag. I love the way it closes up. It just goes on your wrist. You won't lose this. I love the color, very fall," Kyle Richards shared in her list of fall must-haves. It's also available in nude, red, black, silver, and ivory.
Conair Instant Heat Travel 1.5-Inch Hot Rollers, White, 5 Count
Madison LeCroy recently shared, "I'm bringing back the hot rollers. This is a five-piece jumbo set of hot rollers. That's all you need. I do prefer metal clips with this because then you won't get a crease. Do this before you curl your hair with a curling iron just to give your hair some body. I would do this to prep my hair before I curled my hair to get that bounce, almost as if to do a blowout. I twist the strands when I take the rollers out. You have to brush it out. You can do bridal hair in less than five minutes."
This set has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
"I discovered these five months ago. Don't pick your zits. Use this. These are amazing. I just peel it off and put it on a pimple. It's a matte color. It's not glossy and sometimes I leave it on when I drop the kids off at school because you can't really tell it's there. Wear them overnight and they work very well. I trust it and I don't question it. It just works. They're waterproof and breathable," Catherine Giudici Lowe said in her list of Amazon beauty recommendations.
These have 52,300+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Doubnine Tube Hoop Earrings Gold Lightweight Large Earrings
Kyle Richards remarked, "Anyone who knows me knows that I always wear gold hoops. To me, gold hoops are a staple. These are great staples to have. Every girl needs a pair of gold hoops. These are great. They're light. They're the perfect width. Like I've said, gold hoops are a staple." These also come in silver.
Geniani Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom & Essential Oil Diffuser
Catherine Giudici Lowe said, "Something I do absolutely every night is make sure I have my humidifier on. It's on my dresser next to my bed. Especially now that the weather is getting colder, a humidifier is just extra hydration. Hydration to me is everything. I use this every single night."
This humidifier has 19,800+ five-star reviews.
Uaneo Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket
Kyle Richards told Amazon shoppers, "'Shacket' is a new word for me that I'm overusing lately. This is great when you want to wear a jacket, but it's too hot out. Sometimes, I'll just wear it with a tank top. My daughter got a pink one and my other daughter got a blue one. It's so cute. I love the fall colors."
No Crease Hair Clips- Set of 8
Cassie Randolph included these clips in her list of Amazon beauty must-haves. Cassie said, "I wear these all the time. Sometimes, I accidentally catch myself wearing them when I'm out and about because I forgot to take them off. Yes, they are amazing. I just clip my hair back while I'm getting ready doing my makeup. I really like them because they keep my hair out of my face. These things are amazing. They're my favorite. They don't crease your hair." These clips have 5,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Pockets
"These pants are great if you want an alternative to jeans. It makes you look like you put in a little more effort. You look put-together. You can wear those with a cute sneaker or a bootie," Kyle Richards shared.
These pants have 11,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
Swiss-O-Par Eyebrow and Eyelash Colour Black
Cassie Randolph shared, "This is eyelash dye. It sounds kind of scary to be dying your eyelashes, but I've done it for years and I have no issues at all. You get a little container, mix in all the solutions, and really gently apply it to your eyelashes. It will look like you put on mascara. You can use a Q-tip to wipe off the excess. I love eyelash dye. It's one of those things that makes me feel like I don't have to wear as much makeup. It makes it easier to apply mascara too because I don't have to worry about getting all the little blonde, eyelash hairs. I dye my eyelashes about once a month."
Sidefeel Women High Waist Distressed Flare Jeans Ripped Hole Denim Pants
"I think all jeans are in. All jeans are OK. Whatever you want to wear is OK. There's no jean shaming here. I love these kind of jeans with a wider leg. The split side shows your shoe. I love to show off my shoe. These make my legs look longer. I'm really loving light denim right now. The lighter denim is definitely where its at," Kyle Richards said in her list of Amazon fashion picks.
Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste - Natural, Vegan, Paraben-Free, Fresh Breath
Cassie Randolph recently said, "I love this. My whole family uses this toothpaste. It is fluoride free, SLS-free, and there are no harsh chemicals. It's also vegan. I like that it's all natural. it also tastes really good. It's a sweet mint flavor. I also really like the pump of the product. I feel like you never see toothpaste with a pump. I really like this toothpaste. I've used it for a really long time and it lasts forever."
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
"I love makeup sponges. Sponges definitely blend in makeup better without rubbing off the makeup or leaving it looking cakey. These are the way to go. So many others are so overpriced," Cassie Randolph said in her Amazon beauty roundup.
This set has 51,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches- 60 Count
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kyle Richards wear these eye patches during cast trips. They are the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs the skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. But, don't just rely on me (and Kyle) for this recommendation. More than 40K Sephora shoppers "love" these and have left rave reviews.
