Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items in October 2021: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

Hailey Bieber used this in her wavy hair tutorial, sharing, "I'm going to take texturizing spray, and I'm going to spray my hair all over. I like to do a little bit of texturizing spray before [styling]. After I just shower, my hair is really clean and kind of slick. I have to sometimes add a bit more of texture spray as I'm doing my hair so that adds a little bit more of like a grip."

She also uses it throughout styling and when she's done with the iron. Hailey explained, "I look for different spots in my hair that I think I need to like fix or go over again so go back in with a little texture. So what the texturizing spray does is it to me gives a little bit of thickness and it mattifies the hair a little bit. I have really silky hair and when you're trying to do anything with an iron I feel like sometimes it kind of just like slides out so this helps with that."

A Sephora shopper gushed, "THE MOST AMAZING SMELLING TEXTURE SPRAY!! Is smells like the beach of my dreams. It not only smells wonderful but is a great product. My number one texture spray. I have hair that is 30 inches long, that I style with messy waves, so I know what I'm talking about. Would recommend in a heartbeat!!"