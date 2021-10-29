Colin Robinson's Fate Revealed in the What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Finale

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Season three of What We Do in the Shadows may've come to an end, but there's a new journey on the horizon.

In the Oct. 28 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) sort of mourned the death of their energy vampire roommate, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). As familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) explained, vampires have an unhealthy coping mechanism where they repaint family portraits and act like the deceased never existed.

The Staten Island vamps took their unusual mourning style a step further by deciding to leave the United States altogether. Nadja revealed that she landed a new job with the Supreme Vampiric Council and Nandor expressed an interest in going on a world tour. Laszlo and Guillermo were the only ones resistant to the relocation plans, but for very different reasons.

Guillermo worried about being left behind, while Laszlo refused to return to the United Kingdom after Nadja was snubbed by some swanky club.