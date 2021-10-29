Colin Robinson's Fate Revealed in the What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Finale

Season three of What We Do in the Shadows may've come to an end, but there's a new journey on the horizon.
In the Oct. 28 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) sort of mourned the death of their energy vampire roommate, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). As familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) explained, vampires have an unhealthy coping mechanism where they repaint family portraits and act like the deceased never existed.
The Staten Island vamps took their unusual mourning style a step further by deciding to leave the United States altogether. Nadja revealed that she landed a new job with the Supreme Vampiric Council and Nandor expressed an interest in going on a world tour. Laszlo and Guillermo were the only ones resistant to the relocation plans, but for very different reasons.
Guillermo worried about being left behind, while Laszlo refused to return to the United Kingdom after Nadja was snubbed by some swanky club.
After Nadja reminded her husband that she'll be in a position of power in London, Laszlo agreed to the trip. Guillermo also got on board with Nandor's getaway plans, as the vampire promised to turn the loyal helper.
In a surprising twist, Laszlo abandoned the trip, trapping Guillermo—who he calls "a damn good bodyguard"—in his coffin so that the human could protect Nadja abroad. But this meant that Nandor was left on his own for his global adventure.
So why did Laszlo derail everything? He had to return to the residence to take care of a reborn Colin.
That's right, the energy vampire had an infant version of himself crawl out of his stomach, leaving Laszlo feeling responsible for his care.
Talk about an out of this world ending, right? On what's to come for season four, executive producer Paul Simms told Deadline that Colin's rebirth will play a big part in the new episodes.
"Is it inevitable that the baby will grow up to be an energy vampire again," he teased, "or is it possible for him to avoid that fate and become a normal, interesting human being? That's really the puzzle of season four and what drives it with nature vs. nurture. It's a little bit of: Can you avoid your fate? Are you destined to be what you've always been or can you make a new start? I know this makes it sound like it's some heavy, premium cable downer of a show, but it's all as silly and cartoonish as it ever was before."
Though Colin will be a baby for most of season four, Proksch is still portraying the often-dull vampire. "A lot of that will be done separately on green screen and other effects," he told the publication.
We truly cannot wait for the new season, but, for now, we'll be rewatching the whole series on FX on Hulu.