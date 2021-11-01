How Omarion's Star-Studded Millennium Tour Celebrates a "Very Special Time" in Music

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
The biggest party of the year could just be on The Millennium Tour.
For the past several weeks, Omarion and his closest friends including Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy and more have been getting fans up on their feet in venues across the country. And with a jam-packed schedule planned for November, these artists aren't slowing down anytime soon.
"This whole concept of The Millennium Tour is really a true representation of an era and time where music felt a certain type of way," Omarion, who serves as the headliner, exclusively shared with E! News. "This tour is special for that reason. It brings you back to a place. It brings you back to a time when you heard a song for the first time. It's not just a sing along. It's also entertainment."
The rapper continued, "It's the Ying Yang Twins, Sammie, Lloyd…I like to highlight that we've been performing since we were very young. Bow Wow, my business partner in crime. All of our audience is coming up in that era of 106 and Park and TRL."
When determining his set list, Omarion wasn't afraid to look back on his entire career, which started off in the boy band B2K. And while he doesn't want to give everything away before his shows, the Grammy nominee is confident fans will be very happy with what they hear onstage.
"My audience is definitely prepared for some of my older tunes but also introducing some new songs," he teased. "I've never had B2K in my set as a solo artist. I wanted to kind of leave those songs behind but I brought that back in…I do some new songs. It's a mesh of going from the past and moving into the future now."
Looking ahead, Omarion is preparing to publish his first book, Full Circle: Lessons & Takeaways on How to Live an Unbothered Life, in 2022.
But for now, he's ready to get fans movin' and groovin' with his biggest hits, including his new collaboration with Bow Wow and Soulja Boy titled "EX."
"For the originals, for the people that have been on the journey since the beginning, we want to say welcome," Omarion shared. "They know that they will be entertained and for the newbies, I would just say expect the unexpected. Expect to remember, expect to feel, expect to dance, expect to have all that energy permeate and be able to stand in your moment and take some mental pictures and really feel and embody and express joy."
