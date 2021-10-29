Selena Gomez Stuffing Her YSL Purse Full of Snickers Is a Total Mood

Watch : Selena Gomez Invites Britney Spears to Cook With Her "Any Time"

You don't need to wait until Halloween to get your candy fix. Just ask Selena Gomez.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted carrying Snickers bars in her designer handbag as she left a press event in Los Angeles—a super relatable move for those of us always in a snacky mood.

After working in Hollywood for nearly 20 years, it's clear that Selena knows how to come prepared for any occasion.

Looking glam with her fresh new bob, Selena wore a burgundy dress by Self-Portrait that featured a plunging neckline and button embellishments. She accessorized her look with a patent leather purse from Yves St. Laurent that doubled as a chic chocolate bar carrier and open-toe mules.

Selena previously shared that chocolate is one of her "staples" to have on hand while touring, along with Hot Cheetos.

It's no secret that Selena is a foodie. After all, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's hit cooking show, Selena + Chef, is now into its third season on HBO Max.