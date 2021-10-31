Score the Second Drop of Target's CruxGG Kitchenware Line Before It Sells Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you dread mealtime and the effort and creativity that goes into making a healthy yet delicious plate of food, we can relate. But sometimes all you need are the right appliances that will do most of the leg work for you.

Just in time for the holidays, Target's CRUXGG collection is back after the sell-out success of its first drop in 2020. The design-forward collection, a collaboration between Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based culinary chef collective, and kitchenware authority Crux, features eight appliances like a touchscreen air fryer and rotating waffle maker in matte grey and white colorways.

The best part? 5% of profits will go directly to a collective of nonprofits that are working to end food insecurity including Dan Colen's founded Sky High, New York based organization Project Eats and many more.

If you're ready to elevate the look of your kitchen countertop, scroll below to check out our favorite pieces from the new collection!