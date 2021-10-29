The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Camila Cabello, John Mayer and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
TGIF, music lovers!
We've made it to the special day of the week where artists surprise us with new sounds and on Oct. 29, it's going to be hard not to dance.
One of our top picks for the week has to be Myke Towers, Camila Cabello and Tainy teaming up on a new song, which features more than a few catchy lyrics. As Camila sings, "Feeling kinda mighty, ya, ya, ya / Go ahead and bite me, rah, rah, rah."
Curious to hear more? You're in luck! Keep scrolling to find out what made our playlist for the weekend of Oct. 29–31.
Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy—"Oh Na Na"
Prepare for some music magic from a powerful trio! This bilingual song, which mixes English and Spanish, is a high-energy track that will get music fans dancing for the rest of 2021. As Camila perfectly described it on Instagram, this song is "a bailar."
Anuel AA—"Dictadura"
The global Latin artist released his new reggaeton track and music video, which is set to be part of his upcoming third solo album project. "For a year, my fans have been waiting for me to release more music and I have been teasing a new album, and we are finally here," Anuel AA shared. "The concept of this video was to establish in the messaging that all legends have a story of where they started, which has transitioned into their legacy."
Maddie & Tae—"Madness"
Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae dropped a brand new song, which features their acclaimed harmonies paired with heartfelt lyrics. The ethereal track is a timely tribute to a love that conquers all.
Macklemore feat. Windser—"Next Year"
For his first single in nearly two years, Macklemore reunited with producer Ryan Lewis on a new track with Windser. The song perfectly touches on the hardships of the last few years, while bringing hope for a better "next year." We can't wait to see what the MC has in store!
Eladio Carrión—"Cuarentena"
In less than 24 hours, close to 1.3 million people have viewed Eladio Carrión's latest music video for "Cuarentena," a song that expresses the melancholy of the end of a romantic relationship. While the song begins slowly, with electronic beats that create an emotional atmosphere, things are suddenly elevated by the rhythms of reggaeton, exalting the energy and message behind the music.
John Mayer—"Last Train Home"
To the surprise of fans, John Mayer released a ballad version of his critically acclaimed single "Last Train Home," recorded live in Hollywood with just one take. "This is what it's all about—six minutes of something you couldn't do a second time no matter how hard you tried," John wrote on Instagram. "A room full of musicians capturing the same moment together. I live for this."
Meghan Trainor—"Christmas Coupon"
Unwrap a whole lot of joy with the release of Meghan Trainor's deluxe edition of her holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas. While her version of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has been delighting fans all month long, we recommend the cheeky and catchy original track titled "Christmas Coupon."
Happy listening!