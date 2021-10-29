How Zayn Malik and "Distraught" Gigi Hadid Are Co-Parenting Amid Family Dispute

Watch : Zayn Malik's Alleged Fight With Yolanda Hadid: NEW DETAILS

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship has been off and on for years now, but a source close to Gigi exclusively tells E! News their latest split might be permanent.

According to the insider, the One Direction alum and model "are definitely split for good" following an alleged dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid. The insider says the couple has been broken up "for weeks now," with a second source close to Gigi adding that they "decided they need this time for themselves."

Per the first insider, the Hadid family is "very upset with Zayn," while Gigi is "very distraught over the situation that happened."

Though Gigi and Zayn are "taking time apart romantically," according to the second source, they remain in contact as they co-parent their 13-month-old daughter, Khai. "It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together," the source explains. "They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."