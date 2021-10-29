How Zayn Malik and "Distraught" Gigi Hadid Are Co-Parenting Amid Family Dispute

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship has been off and on for years now, but a source close to Gigi exclusively tells E! News their latest split might be permanent.
According to the insider, the One Direction alum and model "are definitely split for good" following an alleged dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid. The insider says the couple has been broken up "for weeks now," with a second source close to Gigi adding that they "decided they need this time for themselves."
Per the first insider, the Hadid family is "very upset with Zayn," while Gigi is "very distraught over the situation that happened."
Though Gigi and Zayn are "taking time apart romantically," according to the second source, they remain in contact as they co-parent their 13-month-old daughter, Khai. "It's obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together," the source explains. "They have taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."
On Thursday, Oct. 28, a separate source close to the Hadids confirmed to E! News that the 28-year-old singer and 26-year-old model had broken up almost two years after they last reconciled.
The news came on the heels of Zayn's statement in which he seemingly issued a preemptive defense to a TMZ report. Moments before TMZ published allegations that he'd struck Yolanda, the singer wrote on Twitter that he wants to create a safe environment for his child, "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."
"In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he continued. "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."
Zayn additionally told TMZ he "adamantly" denies striking Yolanda, stating, "For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
On Friday afternoon, E! News obtained documents recently filed in a Pennsylvania court, which state that the 28-year-old artist has been charged with four counts of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose. He has pleaded no contest for each count.
Per the documents, Zayn allegedly acted with "intent to harass, annoy or alarm" both Yolanda and Gigi and that he "communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, to wit" on Sept. 29. During an alleged argument between Zayn and Yolanda, he allegedly told the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to "stay away from [my] f--king daughter" Khai, per the police report.
The report alleges Zayn "grabbed and shoved" Yolanda "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
According to TMZ, who cites sources with direct knowledge, Gigi was in Paris but was on the phone with Zayn when the report states he allegedly told her, "Strap on some f--king balls and defend your partner against your f--king mother in my house."
The police report also claims Zayn was "attempting to physically engage in a fight" with John McMahon, described by TMZ as a security guard for the family.
According to the report filed on Oct. 27, Zayn has pleaded no contest to the charges and he requested a special probation/parole supervision. As such, he is facing 90 days probation for each count, which adds up to 360 days, and is required to successfully complete an anger management class. Additionally, he must be screened for, and if approved, complete a domestic violence supervision program.
Lastly, he must comply with the conditions of his adult probation and parole, the court notes state, and he must have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard. If there are no violations and all conditions are met after six months, the judge could end the probation.
Gigi's rep previously told E! News the model "is solely focused on the best for Khai" and "asks for privacy during this time."
E! News has reached out to Gigi's and Yolanda's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.