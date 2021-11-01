People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chrissy Metz Reveals a Secret Connection to Ariana Grande on Celeb Game Face

By Allison Crist Nov 01, 2021 1:00 PMTags
TVAriana GrandeShowsCelebritiesThis Is UsChrissy MetzCelebrity Game FaceNBCU
Watch: Chrissy Metz Reveals She Was Ariana Grande's Agent

The duo we never knew we needed! 

Tomorrow's brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face will be a special one, as host Kevin Hart will be joined by several members of the This Is Us cast—including Chrissy Metz, who apparently has a secret connection to Ariana Grande according to this sneak peek.

In the clip, the actress is kicking off a round of "Fill in the Blank" alongside her boyfriend Bradley Collins. The prompt? "When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande's ___."

It's now up to Susan Kelechi Watson and Napiera Groves, along with Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan, to choose between three potential answers, "waxer, agent or dog walker." 

Chrissy's co-stars immediately wonder if this is a trick question because they know she did used to be an agent. As Chris puts it, "I feel like I should know this. You were an agent at one point but were you Ariana Grande's agent?"

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

Susan isn't convinced. "You did young people, though!" she tells the group. 

"Ariana Grande was young at one point," Chris jokes.

Still hesitant, Susan ultimately chooses "agent," as does Chris' team.

E!

No trick questions here—they're correct, Chrissy used to be Ariana's agent!

"I don't know why you had me fooled with the dog walker," Kevin says. "I only met Ariana twice and she's had a dog in her hands both times."

Don't miss the This Is Us cast on tomorrow's season finale of Celebrity Game Face.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3

Kourtney and Travis Barker Channel True Romance for Halloween

4
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

5

See Olivia Wilde All Dressed Up for Harry Styles’ Halloween Concert

Latest News

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List Is Here & You Can Shop It at Amazon

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Tears Up While Talking Blake Moynes Split

Exclusive

How Cheryl Eisen Went From Being Broke to Decorating for the Stars

See Khloe Kardashian & True Get Into Halloween Spirit Amid Quarantine

See Olivia Wilde All Dressed Up for Harry Styles’ Halloween Concert

Steve Buscemi Perfectly Recreates His "Fellow Kids" Meme for Halloween

Exclusive

Lizzie McGuire Cast Looks Back on the "Day of the Dead" Episode