Chrissy Metz Reveals a Secret Connection to Ariana Grande on Celeb Game Face

The duo we never knew we needed!
Tomorrow's brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face will be a special one, as host Kevin Hart will be joined by several members of the This Is Us cast—including Chrissy Metz, who apparently has a secret connection to Ariana Grande according to this sneak peek.
In the clip, the actress is kicking off a round of "Fill in the Blank" alongside her boyfriend Bradley Collins. The prompt? "When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande's ___."
It's now up to Susan Kelechi Watson and Napiera Groves, along with Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan, to choose between three potential answers, "waxer, agent or dog walker."
Chrissy's co-stars immediately wonder if this is a trick question because they know she did used to be an agent. As Chris puts it, "I feel like I should know this. You were an agent at one point but were you Ariana Grande's agent?"
Susan isn't convinced. "You did young people, though!" she tells the group.
"Ariana Grande was young at one point," Chris jokes.
Still hesitant, Susan ultimately chooses "agent," as does Chris' team.
No trick questions here—they're correct, Chrissy used to be Ariana's agent!
"I don't know why you had me fooled with the dog walker," Kevin says. "I only met Ariana twice and she's had a dog in her hands both times."
Don't miss the This Is Us cast on tomorrow's season finale of Celebrity Game Face.
