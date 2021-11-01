Chrissy Metz Reveals a Secret Connection to Ariana Grande on Celeb Game Face

Watch : Chrissy Metz Reveals She Was Ariana Grande's Agent

The duo we never knew we needed!

Tomorrow's brand new episode of Celebrity Game Face will be a special one, as host Kevin Hart will be joined by several members of the This Is Us cast—including Chrissy Metz, who apparently has a secret connection to Ariana Grande according to this sneak peek.

In the clip, the actress is kicking off a round of "Fill in the Blank" alongside her boyfriend Bradley Collins. The prompt? "When I first moved to L.A., I was Ariana Grande's ___."

It's now up to Susan Kelechi Watson and Napiera Groves, along with Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan, to choose between three potential answers, "waxer, agent or dog walker."

Chrissy's co-stars immediately wonder if this is a trick question because they know she did used to be an agent. As Chris puts it, "I feel like I should know this. You were an agent at one point but were you Ariana Grande's agent?"