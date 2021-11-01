See Drag Race Winner Symone Recreate RuPaul's 1994 Out Cover for 2021 Out100 List

Watch : Law Roach Talks Future of Fashion at SUPIMA Competition

Something to celebrate!

In the ultimate ode to fashion, Out Magazine honored the top LGBTQ+ tastemakers and icons for its annual 2021 Out100 list, but this year marks an especially top milestone: It's the magazine's 300th issue.

For the very special occasion, E! News can exclusively reveal today's (Nov. 1) print cover featuring Hollywood super stylist and Legendary judge Law Roach and RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 winner Symone, along with a second digital cover of Symone recreating RuPaul's legendary 1994 Out cover.

The recreation of the historic RuPaul cover image for the Out digital cover features Symone carrying a baby, and honoring the theme of "mother" with RuPaul as the ultimate mentor on Drag Race.

"When I got the offer to do the cover, it was just a no-brainer for me," Symone gushed to the mag. "It's very 2+2=4, you know? I was just so excited for this shot and to pay homage to mother in this way plus it's one of my favorite images of her and quite iconic."