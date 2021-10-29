Why The Morning Show Killed Off [SPOILER] in That Way

Watch : Hasan Minhaj Channels Andy Cohen in "The Morning Show"

Warning: There are spoilers for the latest episode of The Morning Show below.

It was good morning and goodbye for Mitch Kessler.

In the Oct. 29 episode of The Morning Show, titled "La Amara Vita", the ex anchor antagonist (played by Steve Carell) met his end—but not in the way you may've expected. So far in season two, Mitch relocated to Italy in an attempt to turn his life around after being labeled as the Harvey Weinstein of the news world. Of course, his relocation came amid the country's COVID-19 spike in 2020—which is what we thought would take out the controversial character.

Alas, that was not the case, as following an honest conversation with longtime co-anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Mitch makes a drastic decision and seemingly takes his own life. Here's what went down...

While driving down a dark countryside road, an oncoming car blinded Mitch with its headlights, and, surprisingly, the character didn't attempt to save himself. Instead, Mitch let go of the wheel, resulting in a fatal car accident.

During an interview with Variety, the show's producer Kerry Ehrin explains that it was Carrell who came up with the poetic justice plot twist in the series.