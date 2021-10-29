Kristin Chenoweth Is Engaged to Josh Bryant: See Her Diamond Ring

Kristin Chenoweth is dancing through life these days as a bride-to-be!
The 53-year-old Wicked and Glee star is engaged to musician Josh Bryant, 39. Chenoweth shared the news on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 29, writing, "Guess you're stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I'm never letting you go. A million times yes!!!"
Bryant proposed to the actress and singer with a three-stone halo-style ring on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City on Wednesday night, Oct. 27, Vogue reported.
"My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me!" Bryant told the magazine. "Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"
Chenoweth, who grew up in Oklahoma before moving to New York City to pursue a Broadway career, met Bryant, a Nashville musician, in 2016 at her niece's wedding, where Bryant's country music band, Backroad Anthem, performed.
"We were both dating somebody else [at the time]," Chenoweth said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020. "And my nephew got married a year later and he was playing again and so we re-met."
By then, the two were single. They began dating in 2018. A year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at PaleyLive LA's Evening With Kristin Chenoweth event in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Bryant, who is originally from Arkansas, continued to accompany Chenoweth to celebrity events over the years. Last month, they attended the 2021 Tony Awards together.
Chenoweth was previously engaged before, to fellow Broadway performer Marc Kudisch, from 1998 to 2001.
"I've been the runaway bride," she told Vogue. "Now that I've found [Bryant], I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."