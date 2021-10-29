Gossip Girl's Jason Gotay Marries Michael Hartung

For two stars who first met on the set of Peter Pan Live, nothing would prove to be more magical than their wedding day.
Gossip Girl star Jason Gotay and actor Michael Hartung tied the knot in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Memphis, New York on Oct. 25. The happy couple, who first met when they were both cast as Lost Boys in NBC's Peter Pan Live in September 2014, recently opened up about the stunning details of their intimate celebration—and beyond.
"We wanted to keep things simple in an effort to focus on what was truly important," the pair told BRIDES. "An epic party celebrating our love and our circles of support. We valued creativity and personal touches over elaborate florals and a five-course meal. Because of this, we landed on the concept of an ‘elevated backyard wedding.'"
This detail meant their guests were lucky enough to be treated to wood-fired pizza, s'mores by a bonfire and a cozy enough atmosphere to dance the night away under the stars.
As for their attire, which included matching suits paired with casual sneakers, the pair noted, "Our vision was ivory suits that would reference the traditional color worn by a bride, and allow us to stand out among the lush, green surroundings and our families' deep, rich, fall color scheme."
The love story between these two began almost immediately after they met almost seven years ago. Fast forward to nine months ago, when Michael proposed to Jason during a romantic getaway in January of this year.
And if you thought the details about their nuptials were beautiful, the couple also revealed a little sentiment behind their wedding bands.
"Michael had their rings custom-made out of a treasure chest prop from the set of Peter Pan Live that had become a keepsake for us," the couple told the outlet, adding, "As well as the key to our first home together."
Who needs a fairytale when you have this kind of real-life happily ever after?