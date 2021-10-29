Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Reunion tingz!
The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.
Split into four(!) episodes, the reunion will rehash all of the drama from this season, beginning with Mia Thornton's "lies" and her tumultuous relationship with Candiace Dillard. In the sneak peek clip, which you can watch below, the pair can be seen going back and forth before Candiace yet again insults Mia's mother.
At this point, the ladies confront her about her behavior. "How is the way that you respond to people working for you?" host Andy Cohen asks.
Gizelle Bryant also speaks up, telling Candiace she was "horrified" during her heated exchange with Mia earlier this season.
Candiace's troubles don't end there. When the husbands join the ladies, Chris Bassett blasts the group for perpetuating "this narrative that I'm broke, that I came from s--t, that I ain't been nothing."
"My family is never gonna be the same," Candiace says, crying.
To make matters worse, more drama with Mia surfaces, as Andy asks Chris if he tried to "holler" at her.
Candiace, Wendy and Robyn Dixon all chime in, accusing Mia of lying. But any unity between Wendy and Robyn disappears when the subject of Eddie, Wendy's husband, comes up. Her aforementioned receipts even include a screenshot of a conversation with Robyn about those cheating rumors.
Later, Gizelle gets her turn in the hot seat as Andy reveals her ex-husband Jamal Bryant owes $800,000 in taxes.
"You were Mrs. Bryant at the time," Karen Huger warns her. "I would say lawyer up and come back and get yo' ass."
The two go toe-to-toe, but even Karen can't help but cry when the group tries to unpack why things didn't go as planned with Jamal.
Then comes the moment we've been waiting for: Nicki's arrival. "I'm here bitches!" she says as she joins the ladies, who will likely go from excited to extremely nervous as the rapper's prepared a long list of questions for each of them.
And if they think they can dodge any of these questions, they're mistaken. As she declares, "We not getting away with that nonsense today, baby!"
It's all going down on the four-part reunion!
The Real Housewives of Potomac season six finale airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo, and the four-part reunion kicks off Sunday, Nov. 7.
Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)