Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

Reunion tingz!

The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.

Split into four(!) episodes, the reunion will rehash all of the drama from this season, beginning with Mia Thornton's "lies" and her tumultuous relationship with Candiace Dillard. In the sneak peek clip, which you can watch below, the pair can be seen going back and forth before Candiace yet again insults Mia's mother.

At this point, the ladies confront her about her behavior. "How is the way that you respond to people working for you?" host Andy Cohen asks.

Gizelle Bryant also speaks up, telling Candiace she was "horrified" during her heated exchange with Mia.