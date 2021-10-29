People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Nicki Minaj is not holding back during The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion! Watch the trailer now to see all the drama and surprises in store.

Reunion tingz!

The trailer for the highly anticipated Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion is finally here, and between the soundbites of Nicki Minaj grilling Ashley Darby about lugging her breast milk to a girls trip just to start drama and Wendy Osefo revealing she brought poster board-sized receipts, it does not disappoint.

Split into four(!) episodes, the reunion will rehash all of the drama from this season, beginning with Mia Thornton's "lies" and her tumultuous relationship with Candiace Dillard. In the sneak peek clip, which you can watch below, the pair can be seen going back and forth before Candiace yet again insults Mia's mother. 

At this point, the ladies confront her about her behavior. "How is the way that you respond to people working for you?" host Andy Cohen asks.

Gizelle Bryant also speaks up, telling Candiace she was "horrified" during her heated exchange with Mia. 

Candiace's troubles don't end there. When the husbands join the ladies, Chris Bassett blasts the group for perpetuating "this narrative that I'm broke, that I came from s--t, that I ain't been nothing." 

"My family is never gonna be the same," Candiace says, crying. 

To make matters worse, more drama with Mia surfaces, as Andy asks Chris if he tried to "holler" at her. 

Candiace, Wendy and Robyn Dixon all chime in, accusing Mia of lying. But any unity between Wendy and Robyn disappears when the subject of Eddie, Wendy's husband, comes up. Her aforementioned receipts even include a screenshot of a conversation with Robyn about those cheating rumors. 

Later, Gizelle gets her turn in the hot seat as Andy reveals her ex-husband Jamal Bryant owes $800,000 in taxes. 

"You were Mrs. Bryant at the time," Karen Huger chimes in. "I would saw lawyer up and come back and get yo' ass." 

It's all going down on the four-part reunion!

The Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion begins Sunday, Nov. 7 on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

