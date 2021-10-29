Jenna Dewan's Lucy Lane Is Heading to Another Superhero Show

Watch : "Supergirl" Cast Spills Season 2 Scoop

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Supergirl! Or, at least, one of the characters from Supergirl.

To our great surprise, Jenna Dewan isn't finished with the DC Comics world quite yet, as the Hollywood Reporter shared on Oct. 29 that the actress will be reprising her Supergirl role on the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois. For those who may not know, Dewan starred as Lucy Lane in season one of Supergirl—and it looks like she is ready to join up with her sister, Lois.

Dewan confirmed her new part on Superman & Lois by taking to her Instagram story and writing, "No one is more excited than me to be back playing Lucy."

Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively, was released for its first season earlier this year. The show quickly became a hit for the network, with the series being renewed for a second season after just one episode.