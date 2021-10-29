People's Choice Awards

Blake Lively Officially Wins Halloween With Her Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cooler

Drink up! Blake Lively had the best idea for anyone looking for a way to store their drinks during Halloween weekend. Here's a look at her Martha Stewart-inspired creation.

Blake Lively is officially the Queen of spooky season!

The Gossip Girl alum showed off her adult friendly pumpkin creation in an Instagram post on Oct. 28, proving that Halloween isn't just for the kids with the help of the Betty Buzz mixers. "I fought. But the ice won. @bettybuzz," she wrote. 

In the picture, the 34-year-old gives two thumbs up as she sits behind her handmade ice cooler. As if the picture wasn't enough, the actress took to her stories with special instruction, so we all could get in on the fun.


"Very proud of my handiwork. Yes. Even the ice all over the table like an actual animal made this thing," she wrote on her Instagram stories. In the next slide, Blake showed off her "'STFU I know this is a bad idea, but I know what I'm doing anyway' face," as she began to carve away at the large pumpkin.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

Things got messy as she scooped the guts. But keeping things on theme, the star played "1975" by the Smashing Pumpkins.

In the remaining slides, she offered more tips, including putting a bucket in the carved pumpkin before filling it with ice and topping with the bottles of your choice.

Like all of us who need ideas for the season, the mother-of-three turned to the home décor guru herself, Martha Stewart.

"@marthastewart your magazines raised me well," Blake said. "Or raised hell. Something spicy and awesome occurred thanks to a lifetime of inspiration from you."

If the crafty pumpkin is any indication of what the Reynolds-Lively household is bringing for Halloween, we all sure to be in for couple tricks…and treats.

