It Girls and E!'s Shopping Editors Are Obsessed With Ugg's New Platform Slipper

We've been waiting years for the moment when society would recognize the slipper as an acceptable style to be worn outside of the house. And justice has finally been served thanks to Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk and various TikTok videos showing off Ugg's Tazz Mule!

Available in Ugg's classic chestnut and black colorways, the slipper features a platform silhouette covered in a luxe rich suede and lined with the brand's signature UGGplush wool blend. While its predecessor, the Tasman Slipper, still remains a classic, the Tazz Mule is becoming the It Girl slipper that isn't limited to indoor wear. While it doesn't necessarily dress up your outfit, you can rock it with a pair of jeans for an effortless off-duty model look as demonstrated by Gigi and Elsa.

If you're ready to prove to your mom once and for all that slippers are acceptable to wear outside, scroll below to get the Tazz Mule for yourself. But hurry, it's selling out quick!