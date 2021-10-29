Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Thompson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share the health news with her fans. "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote. "I've had to cancel several commitments and I'm sorry I won't be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

This is the second time Khloe, 37, has tested positive for the virus. She previously was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, as she revealed on an episode of the family's E! reality show.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she shared with viewers at the time. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," the Good American mogul added. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."