How Marrying Jay Cutler Helped Kristin Cavallari Escape the Tabloid World

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Admits She DATED Jay Cutler Post-Divorce

They may have gone their separate ways, but Kristin Cavallari still credits ex-husband Jay Cutler for the positive turn her life took a decade ago.

As she recalled on the Oct. 25 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the Laguna Beach alum had been trying to be taken seriously as an actress and out of gossip magazines. However, "money talked" and she returned to reality TV for the final seasons of The Hills in 2009 and 2010.

With her new gig, she was thrust back into the tabloid world, and ended up facing 10 paparazzi outside of her house every day along with reports that she needed to go to rehab and wasn't showering. "I understood the game," she said of the media attention, "but it definitely was difficult at times."

By the time she finished with her second season, Cavallari really wanted to leave Los Angeles when fate answered her wish. After heading to Chicago to see her mom, she crossed paths with Cutler. The two ended up marrying in 2013 and lived together in the Windy City while he played for the Chicago Bears. There, they welcomed three children together: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7 and Saylor, 5.