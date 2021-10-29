The Servant Season 3 Trailer Has Arrived Just in Time for Halloween

This year's Halloween essentials include: pumpkin-shaped candy, Tik-Tok inspired costumes and the new trailer for Servant.
Apple TV+ decided to go with "treat" rather than" trick" this year, as they released the bone-chilling all-new season three trailer for Servant right in time for the holiday. The thrilling series, from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, starring Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Toby Kebbell, follows a couple from Philadelphia as they face troubles in their marriage after an awful tragedy strikes, bringing with it a mysterious force.
The eerie new trailer opens with a voice of reasoning. "It's been three months," the voice notes. "If the rest were going to come for you, wouldn't they have done so already?"
But locked doors, drawn shades and wishful thinking may not be able to keep the mysterious force out of their lives. For instance, a panicked Leanne asks, "Why is the door open?"
We don't know, but we're guessing something strange is going on.
This drama will play out over the course of ten episodes, which will feature the original cast along with new addition, Spirited actress, Sunita Mani.
Will the force return? Or will it leave the family alone, once and for all? We can't wait to find out when season three release of Servant premieres Friday, January 21.
But until then, we will be binging the first two seasons and filling up on chocolate frogs—a choice Rupert would likely approve of.
Watch the cast transform into their haunting characters in the trailer above.