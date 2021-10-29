The Servant Season 3 Trailer Has Arrived Just in Time for Halloween

Apple TV+

This drama will play out over the course of ten episodes, which will feature the original cast along with new addition, Spirited actress, Sunita Mani.

Will the force return? Or will it leave the family alone, once and for all? We can't wait to find out when season three release of Servant premieres Friday, January 21.

But until then, we will be binging the first two seasons and filling up on chocolate frogs—a choice Rupert would likely approve of.