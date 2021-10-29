People's Choice Awards

The Servant Season 3 Trailer Has Arrived Just in Time for Halloween

Apple TV+ has released the all-new season three trailer for Servant starring Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. Check out the creepy new trailer below.

Apple TV+

This drama will play out over the course of ten episodes, which will feature the original cast along with new addition, Spirited actress, Sunita Mani

Will the force return? Or will it leave the family alone, once and for all? We can't wait to find out when season three release of Servant premieres Friday, January 21.

But until then, we will be binging the first two seasons and filling up on chocolate frogs—a choice Rupert would likely approve of.  

Watch the cast transform into their haunting characters in the trailer above.

