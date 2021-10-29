Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested on Federal Drug Charges

Watch : Stacey Dash Admits to Past Drug Addiction: "18 to 20 Pills a Day"

Fetty Wap has found himself in a legal situation.

According to a law enforcement source, FBI agents arrested the rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, on Thursday Oct. 28 at CitiField in connection with federal drug charges.

The arrest happened hours before Fetty was expected to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York. A rep for the festival told TMZ they had no prior knowledge of the artist's legal issues.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Fetty along with other defendants are accused of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," United States attorney Breon Peace said in a press release. "We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe."