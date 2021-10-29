Meet the Cast of Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami

Watch : Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga & More Give "Real Housewives" Updates

Back and better than ever.

The Real Housewives of Miami is getting the revival treatment on Peacock, and it turns out that fans will be reintroduced to a few familiar faces.

Peacock announced the season four cast on Friday, Oct. 29, revealing that previous RHOM stars Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are all set to return.

The alums will be joined by newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife to join or be casted in Real Housewives history. Additionally, fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside Kiki Barth will be friends of the Housewives.

The casting news comes after Peacock announced the RHOM reboot back in February. At the time, E! News reported that Larsa was in talks for a role on the revival, with a source sharing that she "would love the opportunity" and is eager "to show the world a different side of her personality and thinks she would add excitement and spice to the show."