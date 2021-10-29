Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Charges of Harassing Gigi and Yolanda Hadid

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

Zayn Malik is facing charges for allegedly harassing Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid.

According to documents recently filed in Pennsylvania court and obtained by E! News, the 28-year-old One Direction alum has been charged with four counts of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose. He has pleaded no contest for each count.

A police report obtained by E! News accuses Zayn of acting with "intent to harass, annoy or alarm" both Yolanda and Gigi and that he "communicated lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words, to wit."

The report states that, on Sept. 29, he arrived at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi and allegedly got into an argument with her mom Yolanda. Zayn allegedly called her a "f--king Dutch slut," the report continues, and purportedly told her to "stay away from [my] f--king daughter" Khai, the 13-month-old child he shares with Gigi, as well as other "continuous cursing."

In addition, the report says he allegedly "grabbed and shoved" Yolanda "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."