The Wanted Are Back Together and Appreciating Every Minute: "What We Created Was Beautiful"

Watch : How Tom Parker's Brain Cancer Diagnosis Reunited "The Wanted"

For The Wanted, absence definitely made the heart grow fonder.

"I think I speak on behalf of everyone, in the time away from it, it gave me time to reflect and appreciate what we'd achieved and how good our music actually was," said Max George, who along with Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes made up the platinum-selling group behind such songs as "Glad You Came" and "We Own the Night" before they disbanded in 2014. "Because at the time we were doing it, it was so packed in that we didn't get to really appreciate how much we enjoyed each other's company or how good our music was because...like, every day, it was all a bit mad."

Added Parker, who said earlier this month that his condition was stable since being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer last year, "It took us around the world and it was chaos—but it was beautifully chaotic. But then, by the end of it, it got a little grating on all of us, it was quite physically and emotionally demanding. And just that time away has given the perspective to go, 'You know what? What we created was beautiful.'"

All five members of The Wanted sat down for an Oct. 19 Zoom interview with E! News to talk about reuniting in the wake of Parker's cancer battle, what they've learned in their seven-plus years apart and what they're planning next.

And, naturally, they had a few laughs in the process.