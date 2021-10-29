People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts' Epic 2021 Halloween Costumes

Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of the hosts of NBC's Today, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more.

By Allison Crist Oct 29, 2021 3:45 PMTags
TVNBCHalloweenCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

If you've got it, haunt it!

Nobody does Halloween quite like TV hosts, and this year is no exception.

Celebrating the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 29 ahead of Halloweekend, the Today show crew showed out in their annual themed costumes, with this year's assignment being "Football Fright in America." 

Hoda Kotb donned a blonde wig and sequin dress, portraying Carrie Underwood AKA the voice behind "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night," the theme song for NBC Sunday football coverage. Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were equally dolled up, dressed as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Meanwhile, Carson Daly and Willie Geist opted to dress as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady—complete with their numerous championship rings—and Craig Melvin, one of the their 2021 Super Bowl opponents, as the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Also taking a nod from this year's Super Bowl? Al Roker, who dressed as half-time performer The Weeknd. Portraying another previous half-time act, Sheinelle Jones embodied Bruno Mars.

photos
The Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

And that's just the beginning! See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's billionaire space race-inspired looks and more TV hosts' spooktacular costumes by scrolling through the below gallery. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

The Today gang's all here! From left to right: Craig Melvin as Patrick MahomesAl Roker, as The WeekndHoda Kotb as Carrie UnderwoodSavannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Sheinelle Jones as Bruno MarsCarson Daly as Rob Gronkowski and Willie Geist as Tom Brady.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Mic drop! Hoda Kotb nailed her Carrie Underwood costume.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Peep those Super Bowl rings! Go Bucs.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Sheinelle Jones went all out re-creating Bruno Mars' 2014 Super Bowl performance.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

What's football without cheerleaders?

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Today Show Hosts: Football Fright in America

Now that's getting into the Halloween spirit.

Time Telepictures Television
Ellen DeGeneres: Future Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres went meta and dressed as an older version of herself for her eponymous show's final(!) Halloween special.

ABC
Live! With Kelly and Ryan: Astronauts

Look out William Shatner! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest donned astronaut-esque jumpsuits giving a nod to the billionaire space race. 

ABC News
Tamron Hall: Naomi Campbell

The Tamron Hall Show host rocked one of Naomi Campbell's famous runway looks.

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

4

Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized Over "Dumb" Diet

5

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Latest News

See Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa & More TV Hosts' Epic Halloween Costumes

Here's a Purr-fect Tribute to Taylor Swift and Her Cats

Anne Hathaway's New Curly Bob Is Way Better Than Florals for Spring

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

See Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Wishes to Caitlyn Jenner

Abby Huntsman Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her The View Exit

Jamie Dornan Reveals the One “Issue” With Fifty Shades of Grey