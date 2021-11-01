Get in the Holiday Spirit With the 12 Dates of Christmas Season 2 Cast

Slay bells are ringing because the steamiest holiday dating series is back!
It may just be the day after Halloween, but thanks to HBO Max, E! News can officially ring in the 2021 holiday season on Nov. 1 with an exclusive first look at season two of hit reality dating series, 12 Dates of Christmas.
The seasonal dating competition whisks three singles to a storybook winter wonderland to find their own happily ever afters, but the fun-loving festive season comes with a twist: It's basically a free-for-all in terms of dating, as a slew of eligible suitors vie for the attentions of the trio of leads. 12 Dates of Christmas is executive produced by show runners Pip Wells and Kimberly Goodman.
Last season saw one proposal with fan favorite couple Chad Savage and Kate Steinberg, an emotional journey of self-acceptance for Garrett Marcantel and fellow lead Faith Fernandez professing her love for on-again, off-again boyfriend Anthony Assent. What other eggnog-ready drama will be in store this year?
Now, three new singles are ready to mingle under the mistletoe in hopes of finding a special someone to take home for the holidays—and we're already swooning just from their bios!
Get to know your Christmas crushes below.
Hairstylist Amanda Jenkins came out as lesbian two-and-a-half years ago, and now she's ready to find the perfect partner to take her out of her previously "awkward and shy" shell. The Lodi, Calif.-born and Denver, Col.-raised professional also struggled with finding her identity growing up as one of the only multi-racial families in her town. For fun, Amanda loves to Latin dance, hike and bike.
Delray Beach, Fl. native Danny Escalante is half-Italian and half-Spanish, and identifies as heterosexual. The software engineer describes himself as a "genuine and honest gentleman who is a straight-shooter and doesn't like to play games."
Well, has he ever played a reindeer game? Rudolph puns aside, Danny is a proud Cancer sign, putting him in tune with a partner's emotions, and he also has a soft spot for Telenovelas and Hallmark Christmas movies.
Markelle Smith grew up in Demopolis, Al. and currently works as a dentist in New York. Markelle came out as gay during his freshman year of college, and while he was worried his conservative Southern Black and Puerto Rican parents would not accept him, Markelle's parents stand proudly by his side.
As a dentist, Markelle may not be crunching on candy canes this Christmas, but he will certainly be on the dance floor, performing Beyonce's "Single Ladies" with full choreography, which he knows by heart. Plus, Markelle is working towards getting his yoga teaching certification, following his passion to stay fit and healthy.
So, which lead will find their perfect partner? We'll just have to wait until New Year's Eve to see!
12 Dates of Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 25 on HBO Max.