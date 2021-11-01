Get in the Holiday Spirit With the 12 Dates of Christmas Season 2 Cast

Watch : "FBoy Island:" Meet the Guys of the HBO Max Dating Show

Slay bells are ringing because the steamiest holiday dating series is back!

It may just be the day after Halloween, but thanks to HBO Max, E! News can officially ring in the 2021 holiday season on Nov. 1 with an exclusive first look at season two of hit reality dating series, 12 Dates of Christmas.

The seasonal dating competition whisks three singles to a storybook winter wonderland to find their own happily ever afters, but the fun-loving festive season comes with a twist: It's basically a free-for-all in terms of dating, as a slew of eligible suitors vie for the attentions of the trio of leads. 12 Dates of Christmas is executive produced by show runners Pip Wells and Kimberly Goodman.