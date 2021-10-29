People's Choice Awards

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 29, 2021 2:36 PMTags
Watch: Topless Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Travis Engagement

Will you accept this rose? 

Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of three shared a series of Instagram pics on Oct. 28 showing off her post-engagement bliss. Kourtney stuns in a form-fitting red latex dress, complete with a bustier design and criss-cross halter neck, in the first snapshot; she followed the pic with a sweet image of Penelope Disick and Reign Disick arm-in-arm overlooking the sunset. 

Additional behind-the-scenes pics of dinner at the Polo Bar in NYC, a delicious pasta dinner, a red Chanel sweater jacket and a sequin Mickey Mouse tee and a pic of peppers at the farmers' market made up the whole aesthetically-pleasing series.

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Kourtney even gave an up-close look at her diamond ring, with long black nails framing it perfectly against...you guessed it, red roses. 

And, no Kourtney post is complete without a devilish mirror selfie

Check out Kourtney's latest pics above, and relive the best Kardashian-Barker blended family moments below before Kourtney and Travis say I do! 

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

