Kourtney, Kim Kardashian & More Wish Caitlyn Jenner a Happy Birthday

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 29, 2021 2:32 PM
Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Ringing in another year!

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 72nd birthday on Thursday, Oct. 28, and the Kardashian-Jenner family went all out on the b-day tributes. "Happy birthday @caitlynjenner," Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories. "I love you so much and I can't wait to celebrate with you." 

Kim later shared a pic of Caitlyn's birthday cake with chocolate frosting. 

Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of throwback collage pics, writing "Happy Birthday" over the family photos. 

Caitlyn, the star of Netflix's docuseries Untold, has quite a lot to celebrate: Just this past year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ran for Governor of California, appeared on The Masked Singer and will welcome another grandchild thanks to daughter Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy. 

Reflecting on the end of KUWTK in June, Caitlyn told E! News, "In a lot of ways, it brought the family so much closer together, so much stronger as a family."

photos
Caitlyn Jenner's Family Photos

The I Am Cait star added, "When things come up, they can share with family members because everybody's in the same boat. So for me, that was by far one of the best things." 

Instagram

Instagram

In honor of Caitlyn's big day, relive the cutest Kardashian-Jenner family moments below. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
With Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner

The gang proves they are the first family of fashion during Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 runway show in NYC.

Instagram
With Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is all smiles while hanging with her two daughters.

Bello/Splash
With Scott Disick

Cait supports Scott during some tough times.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
With Kris Jenner

Despite their ups and downs, the exes prove they are friends till the end.

Instagram
With Kim Kardashian

Kim helps Cait perfect her selfie game!

Instagram, Linda Thompson
With Brody Jenner, Linda Thompson & Brandon Jenner

The I Am Cait star celebrates Christmas with her ex and their two sons.

Instagram
With Kylie Jenner

Cait celebrates her birthday during a family lunch date.

AKM-GSI
With Kylie Jenner

The dynamic duo grab lunch at Sugarfish in Calabasas.

Instagram
With Burt Jenner and Casey Jenner's Kids

Cait's son Burt shared this adorable family photo of Cait with her grandkids (the daughters of Cait's eldest daughter Casey).

Instagram
With Kendall Jenner

The supermodel gives Cait a big bear hug.

Instagram
With Kylie Jenner

Another day, another selfie!

AKM-GSI
With Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner & More

The whole Kardashian-Jenner crew leaves a dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

E!
With Kylie Jenner

The two share a sweet moment on I Am Cait.

Instagram
With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

The trio attend a birthday lunch for Kylie in Malibu.

With Kim Kardashian

Kim helps Cait go through her closet (classic, Kim!).

MORE PHOTOS: Caitlyn wearing DVF

