Emily VanCamp Shares Sweet Photo of Joshua Bowman With Newborn Baby to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

A decade down, forever to go!

Emily VanCamp marked a special milestone with her love, Joshua Bowman. In a sweet Instagram post, celebrating their anniversary, the Revenge star shared a sweet picture of her husband and daughter. "Happy 10 years my love," she wrote on Oct. 28. "Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky."

In the photo, Joshua strolls through an open filed with their newborn baby girl Iris strapped to his chest. The Our Girl actor looks like a proud papa as he smiles for the camera while keeping her face hidden.

In Aug, Emily 35, and Joshua, 33, surprised the world when they announced that little Iris made her arrival. In honor of the occasion, Emily shared unseen pregnancy photos and a picture of her holding her little girl's hand.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," Emily wrote. "Our hearts are full."