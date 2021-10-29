Emily VanCamp Shares Sweet Photo of Joshua Bowman With Newborn Baby to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary

A decade down, forever to go!
Emily VanCamp marked a special milestone with her love, Joshua Bowman. In a sweet Instagram post, celebrating their anniversary, the Revenge star shared a sweet picture of her husband and daughter. "Happy 10 years my love," she wrote on Oct. 28. "Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky."
In the photo, Joshua strolls through an open filed with their newborn baby girl Iris strapped to his chest. The Our Girl actor looks like a proud papa as he smiles for the camera while keeping her face hidden.
In Aug, Emily 35, and Joshua, 33, surprised the world when they announced that little Iris made her arrival. In honor of the occasion, Emily shared unseen pregnancy photos and a picture of her holding her little girl's hand.
"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris," Emily wrote. "Our hearts are full."
At the time, the pair didn't reveal any further details about their daughter. Since their baby girl's arrival, the pair have maintained her privacy and opted not to share her face on social media.
Emily and Joshua's love story began on-screen on the ABC drama Revenge. In December 2018, the happy couple tied the knot. "The most perfect day exactly 2 years ago," the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the best adventures my love. Happy Anniversary."
Prior to saying "I do," Emily talked to E! News about her special engagement. "We got engaged and then two hours later they called to say our show's picked up and it was my birthday," she said at the time, referencing The Resident. "It was like a triple celebration. It was really beautiful. It's crazy. I haven't slept in days."