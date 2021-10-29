People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis Due to Steve Jobs Movie Diet

On a new episode of Hot Ones, Mila Kunis called out husband Ashton Kutcher over a “dumb” diet that led him to the emergency room, twice.

By Tionah Lee Oct 29, 2021 12:20 PMTags
Ashton KutcherMila KunisCelebrities
Watch: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

Mila Kunis does not recommend this "stupid" acting method.  

During an Oct. 28 appearance on Hot Ones, the actress recalled how husband Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital while prepping to play Steve Jobs. While fact-checking her husband's previous appearance on the show in 2019, Mila admitted Ashton wasn't tell the full story about his pancreatitis scare.

"He's downplaying it," she said. "He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid"

Mila continued about the method acting mishap. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis," she noted. "So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

In 2013, Ashton starred as the Apple founder in the film Jobs. Part of getting into the character was taking on Steve's strict fruitarian diet.

After consuming mass amount of carrot juice, Ashton found himself suffering from extreme back pain. 

"Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse," Ashton previously shared on Hot Ones.

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

"I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of dilaudid because my pancreas was crazy out of whack."

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

He continued: "And then I'm getting freaked out, like ‘This is the ghost of Steve Jobs taking over my pancreas,' and I'm freaking out and it turns out it was the carrot juice causing this crazy pancreatitis."

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The moral of the story, eat your veggies, but not too much. And watch Mila react to Ashton's medical mishap above. 

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

4

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

5

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

Latest News

2021 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, TV Shows & Movies

Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Halloween Costumes Ever

Exclusive

Pentatonix's New Album Means It's Time to Turn Up the Holiday Music

Will Samantha Be "Replaced" on SATC? Nicole Ari Parker Says...

Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized Over "Dumb" Diet

Purrfect Gifts to Celebrate National Cat Day

Exclusive

Heidi Klum Breaks Down All of Her Elaborate 2021 Halloween Costumes