And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker Reacts to Claim Her Character Is “Replacing Samantha”

Attention, Sex and the City fans: Nicole Ari Parker's character will be marching to the beat of her own drum on the show's reboot. And no, she will not serve as a replacement for Samantha Jones.
The actress was one of the first to be confirmed as a cast addition to the HBO Max reboot of the show, And Just Like That, shortly after it was revealed that Kim Cattrall would not return to reprise her role of Samantha Jones. This led fans to naturally wonder if she was supposed to be the fourth person at the table waiting on her cosmopolitan—but rest assured, that's not the case.
"When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character—which is not true at all, so please write that," Nicole told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 28. "I have been yelled at." However, as strong as some fans' reaction was to hearing the news, Nicole also noted that she's experienced a supreme boost in positivity, too.
"I've also been attacked with love," she added. "I've been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans, but I had no idea [the extent of it]."
Original SATC stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all embarking on their next chapters of love, life and friendship in the reboot, set for release in December.
"It's so secretive and I have to be so careful," Nicole, who is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley, shared of the upcoming series. "It's going great. Just the clothes, the clothes alone are amazing."
The Brown Sugar alum also confirmed that in addition to herself, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have characters representing "four women of color who are fully realized women with full lives."
Don't worry, we know what you're thinking—and Nicole answered that million-dollar question with ease: "Everyone's still having sex and it's wonderful."