From The Shining to Carrie: Heidi Klum Breaks Down All of Her Elaborate Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum has no intention of relinquishing her crown as the Queen of Halloween, even if it requires pivoting just a bit.
Although she had to skip her epic annual Halloween party for the second year in a row amid the ongoing pandemic, Heidi still kept up her tradition of giving life to wildly elaborate costumes. In Klum's Day, an eight-minute film shared to her Instagram on Friday, Oct. 29, Heidi pays tribute to some of her favorite scary movies, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive.
"HERE IT IS," she captioned the post, in part. "Normally I'd be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different."
During an exclusive interview with E! News about the impressive video, which includes roles for her four children, the 48-year-old America's Got Talent star explained that she wanted to recreate classic horror scenes "to not let all the Halloween fans down," while still embracing her creative side.
According to Heidi, it took her two days to shoot the project, but she was willing to make the extra effort to get the scares just right. "It took a very long time to set the different scenes up with special effects—like, I had to have this weird tube in my mouth, and pea soup is coming out all over the place," she spilled about one memorable moment. "It takes a minute to learn what we have to do."
This year's film is a sequel of sorts to the video she shared last year, and the new version sees Heidi back from the dead, although she's looking a bit worse for wear.
"I got to come out and be back with my family for Halloween, and then all these things go wrong—pieces are falling off my head, I'm losing my ear, my spine, I'm losing my finger and I'm just getting weirder and weirder," she admitted. "I'm sneezing my eyeball out."
Horror fanatics will likely spot the myriad references in her film, which starts with Heidi in a coffin as an homage to Kill Bill. And the fun doesn't end there.
"Then my hand that goes out of the grave is from Carrie," she said. "Crawling out of the grave is also Kill Bill or the 'Thriller' video. When I go 'Here's Mommy,' that's from The Shining. Jack Nicholson goes, 'Here's Johnny,' and I go, 'Here's Mommy.' The shower scene is from Psycho."
She continued, "When my ear falls off, I think that's Dead or Alive. The lasagna is also from Dead or Alive. The going-up-over-the-table, and the head spin, is from The Exorcist. The eyeball in the glass is from Scrooged with Bill Murray. The air freshener on the ceiling is from Seven. The blood on the face is from Carrie. There are all different nods."
Once again, Heidi proves no one is more invested in Halloween than she is, whether it's done remotely or not. "This was a lot of fun to do this together with my family, and I hope that people like it," she said. Nothing to worry about there.
Check out the video in the above Instagram post, if you dare.