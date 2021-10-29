Pregnant Olivia Munn Reveals the Bizarre Reason Her Friend Wanted to Know John Mulaney's Height

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement

John Mulaney famously has told a joke about a horse loose in a hospital, and now he might have new material about a future-predicting tape measure in a hospital.

Last month, the comedian visited Late Night, where he told host Seth Meyers that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together. On Thursday, Oct. 28, Olivia dropped by Late Night herself to offer Seth updates about the pregnancy.

When Seth asked the soon-to-be first-time mom if she had received any baby advice that seems promising, she replied that she had, although she then proceeded to cast doubt on that assertion.

"The one piece of advice that's coming to my head that I would not classify as great, but it's the only one I'm thinking of right now is, I have a friend of mine who said she has a gift of being able to tell you how tall your baby will be," the actress, 41, recalled. "She said, 'Do you want to know how tall your baby will be?' So I said sure."