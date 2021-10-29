Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Message to "Work On Yourself" Following Zayn Malik Allegation

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

Bella Hadid knows the power of a good quote.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom on Thursday, Oct. 28, after a report emerged alleging that Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik had struck Yolanda Hadid during an argument. (E! News has since confirmed Gigi and Zayn are no longer a couple.)

On her Instagram Story, Bella re-posted a cryptic quote reading, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

Soon after Zayn denied the allegation, Bella was spotted in New York City with her mom. Paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter duo as they walked into a building carrying matching Dior purses.

Bella went on to post an up close image of her outfit and her view of the New York City skyline.

Neither Bella nor Yolanda have publicly addressed the allegations reported by TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge of the alleged altercation between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the singer.

In a statement to TMZ, the artist said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."