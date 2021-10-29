Black-ish Just Landed the Best Guest Star for Their Farewell Season

Watch : How "Black-ish" Cast Will Celebrate NAACP Award Win

This may not be a presidential election, but we're voting for Michelle Obama as Black-ish's best guest star yet.

That's right, the former First Lady will be joining the Black-ish crew for an upcoming episode of their eight and final season. Talk about going out with a bang!

ABC announced in a tweet on Thursday that Michelle will officially be on an episode when the final season premieres in early 2022. The account for Black-ish wrote on twitter, "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star."

Though exact details regarding the episode have not yet been revealed, we are already freaking out. Not to mention, we have so many questions like, Will she be playing herself? And how did this come about?

Though we are upset that the Black-ish series is coming to a close, we have been mentally preparing to say "goodbye" to the Johnson family for some time now.