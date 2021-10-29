The 10 Best Makeup Removers for Halloween Makeup in 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As much as we love creating an awesome Halloween makeup look, we hate all the time and effort you have to spend taking it all off. Since we always have your back, we rounded up the best makeup removers you can get right now. With Halloween just a few days away, we suggest getting your hands on these ASAP.
Whether you're looking for a balm or a product specifically made for removing waterproof makeup, there's something for everyone. Plus, allthese products are rated highly, so you know you'll be getting something that actually works.
Check out our finds below. Have a Happy Halloween!
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
This highly-rated cleansing balm from Farmacy will melt away makeup without leaving any residue. It contains sunflower, ginger root oils, turmeric, moringa extract and papaya enzymes. Many Sephora shoppers say this is their go-to makeup removal product, and one even called it "the benchmark of cleansing balms."
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
This award-winning cleansing balm from Clinique is a must-try. It's lightweight, goes on silky smooth and a little goes a long way. Reviewers say this is the best makeup remover they've ever tried.
Laura Mercier Soothing Eye Makeup Remover
Laura Mercier always has such amazing products and this one is no exception. The Soothing Eye Makeup Remover is a gentle water-based makeup remover that can remove even the most stubborn eye makeup.
Tatcha The Camelia Cleansing Oil
Tatcha's highly-rated cleansing oil is made of Japanese Camelia oil and a blend of rice, green tea and algae. It's very gentle and will leave your skin feeling soft and clean. One Sephora shopper called this a "liquid miracle."
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser is a top rated face wash that works for every skin type. It's made with skin conditioners like allantoin and Pro-Vitamin B5 to soften the skin. Glossier shoppers love how amazing it feels on the skin.
The Original MakeUp Eraser
All you need is a little bit of water and the Original MakeUp Eraser will work its magic. It has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper called this a "miracle cloth."
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes
Who hasn't used these at some point in their life? Neutrogena's cleansing face wipes are very gentle and work really well at removing makeup. Even waterproof makeup comes right off.
Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil
This vegan deep cleansing oil from Dermalogica is made of Vitamin E, rice bran and rosemary. Sephora shoppers say this product can break down anything and is really moisturizing.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
Waterproof makeup can be really, really annoying to get off. That's where Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water comes in. It's an all-in-one makeup remover made for waterproof makeup. It works so well, it has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
If you have sensitive skin, this one's for you. It's an all-in-one micellar water that works to remove makeup and dirt. It's free of oil, alcohol and parabens. It has over 22,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say you'll be amazed at how much this actually works.
