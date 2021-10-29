Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up Nearly 2 Years After Rekindling Romance

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are going their separate ways once again.

The supermodel, 26, and the One Direction alum, 28, have broken up, a source close to the Hadids confirms to E! News. The source shares, "They aren't together right now."

The couple shares 13-month-old daughter Khai.

People was first to report their split.

News of the break up comes amid reports that Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were allegedly involved in a family dispute. Zayn denied the accusation to TMZ and seemingly referred to the claims in a tweet on Oct. 28, in which he said he has "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter," the singer continued. "But it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."