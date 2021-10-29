Chamberlain Coffee Just Dropped a Loungewear Collection & We Love It a Latte

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anyone else ready for their second cup of coffee? Because that's where we're at this morning.

Thankfully, Emma Chamberlain is giving us the motivation we need to push through the last few hours of the work week with the drop of Chamberlain Coffee's new Sweats Collection!

The limited-edition collection features aesthetically-pleasing sweatpants, a hoodie and a crewneck complete with Chamberlain Coffee logos. Available in sizes S-XL, each item is made with 100% cotton, custom dyed and shrink-free material. To complete the fit, you'll of course need to brew one of Chamberlain Coffee's bestselling coffee or matcha blends. And if you're expecting us to tell you which blend to get, we don't have an answer for you because we're obsessed with all of the flavors!

Scroll below to choose your new go-to coffee blend and shop the Sweats Collection!