Tinx Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

Whether you're looking for life, love or fashion advice, pop culture takes or something to keep you entertained in the middle of a weekday afternoon, big sis Tinx, has got you.

In a recent video for Harper's BAZAAR, Christina "Tinx" Najjar, "TikTok's Big Sister," shared her skincare secrets to getting baby soft skin and what she does to unwind at the end of the day. Yes, her love of botox was mentioned. She even gave a shoutout to her "close, close friend GP" and her Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, which Tinx swears by.

"I am one of those girls who will do my full skincare routine no matter what," the TikTok sensation shared. "Come rain or margaritas, this is getting done — all 55 steps of it."

Check out her full nighttime routine in order below.