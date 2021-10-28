Tinx Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're looking for life, love or fashion advice, pop culture takes or something to keep you entertained in the middle of a weekday afternoon, big sis Tinx, has got you.
In a recent video for Harper's BAZAAR, Christina "Tinx" Najjar, "TikTok's Big Sister," shared her skincare secrets to getting baby soft skin and what she does to unwind at the end of the day. Yes, her love of botox was mentioned. She even gave a shoutout to her "close, close friend GP" and her Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, which Tinx swears by.
"I am one of those girls who will do my full skincare routine no matter what," the TikTok sensation shared. "Come rain or margaritas, this is getting done — all 55 steps of it."
Check out her full nighttime routine in order below.
Slip Pure Silk Scrunchie
"I know everybody uses headbands before they go to bed, and they look really cute when they do that. But I like to create a crazy updo when I'm doing my nighttime routine. I use one of these silk hair ties by Slip because they don't break your hair."
Emi Jay Big Effing Clip
If Tinx isn't using a silk hair tie, she'll use one of these clips instead. "I love the Emi Jay ones," she says. "I like to create something really nuts."
Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser
"I have used this for six years. I would drink it if I could. I love it, I think it is a huge secret to my success. I would recommend it to anybody," she said. "Tracie Martyn also gives incredible facials in New York City. Very rich mom vibes."
Laura Mercier Soothing Eye Makeup Remover
"I love the Laura Mercier Soothing Eye Makeup Remover. It's just really gentle."
Shiseido Facial Cotton
The TikTok star loves how soft and gentle these cotton pads are.
Furtuna Skin Acqua Serena Micellar Cleansing Essence
"I put a little bit of this on one of those Shiseido pads and it just gets off any last dirt and grime," Tinx said. "I've been wearing a lot of glam lately, which is really cool, but it just gets so in your skin. I really like to make sure everything is off. This also smells really good and makes me feel like I have my life together.
GOOP GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
"My close, close friend GP does such a good job with all the Goop products," she said. "I just leave this on for like two minutes and it feels really good. I I like to think that somewhere out there, GP is doing it at the same time as me."
Kora Organics Minty Mineral Mist
"Everything that Miranda Kerr makes smells so good. When I smell this, I know it's nighttime, and I know I'm about to go to bed."
Dr. Lara Devgan Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum
"I worship facialists like some people worship athletes," Tinx said. "Dr. Devgan really fixes the canvas. She sets me up for success."
Dr. Lara Devgan Retinol + Bukochiol Serum
"I was very afraid of retinol for so long because I know it can make your skin irritated, but I use the Dr. Devgan 5%," she shared. "Retinol is so important because I'm not getting any younger and it's anti-aging. I noticed for me, it improved the texture of my skin overall. It just felt more even and really has held things together in a way that pleases me."
Sonya Dakar Stem Cell Transformer
"After the retinol I like to do a really rich cream to just lock everything in and moisturize my skin," Tinx said. "I am obsessed with the Stem Cell Transformer from Sonya Dakar. It is the best cream. I swear it has magical powers — that's not like proven, but I think it does."
Furtuna Skin Eye Revitalizing Cream
For eye cream, Tinx uses the Fortuna Skin Eye Cream. "This eye cream in particular is for your entire eye area," she said. "I feel like it just sinks in really well."
Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Long Lash
"This is one of the products that I wish I had the forethought to do before and afters because it totally changed my eye lashes," she said. "I would say it has grown my eyelashes like double what they used to be, and I've been using it for six months. This is amazing."
Kiehl’s Buttermask Lip Treatment
"I love all Kiehl's products, they're just sumptuous feeling," she says. "This one just keeps my lips really moisturized. Like I wake up and feel totally hydrated."
Osea Vagus Pillow Spray
"I love Osea, they make such incredible products. This is a pillow mist and it's another positive ritual for me. It's really just so calming. I'll do a couple spritzes on my pillow and even on myself. It's like bedtime perfume."
Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion
"My last little body step is I moisturize my hands and my elbows because nobody wants crusty hands or elbows," she said. "I love the Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion because the smell is unbelievable. It smells like a vacation. I'm all about positive reinforcements, like things that trigger happy memories."
The Five Minute Journal
"The last, last thing I do before I go to bed is I write in my Five Minute Journal," Tinx shared. "It helps me practice gratitude. If you're into the woo woo stuff, it helps me manifest. It just helps me take stock of the day. I'm such a nostalgic person. I love flipping back and reading my old goals and things that I was grateful for. It's just a really nice way to go to sleep. I've been a big fan of journaling for a couple years now and it's the best way to end my routine."
