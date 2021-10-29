Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love the look of leather pants, but you're afraid they might be uncomfortable, opt for some faux leather leggings instead. They're just as cute and they're incredibly easy to wear. Specifically, the Spanx Faux Leather leggings have a major cult following because they have a contoured Power Waistband with shaping properties, a high waistline for great coverage, and a center-seam free design to prevent camel toe.

Celebrities including Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Chrishell Stause, Tia Mowry, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Jana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, Cameran Eubanks, have been spotted in the incredibly flattering leggings. If you want to feel and look like one of these on-trend stars, check out the Spanx faux leather leggings for yourself.