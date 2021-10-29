People's Choice Awards

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings

Lizzo, Kris Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson are among the many stars rocking the trend.

If you love the look of leather pants, but you're afraid they might be uncomfortable, opt for some faux leather leggings instead. They're just as cute and they're incredibly easy to wear. Specifically, the Spanx Faux Leather leggings have a major cult following because they have a contoured Power Waistband with shaping properties, a high waistline for great coverage, and a center-seam free design to prevent camel toe.

Celebrities including Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay MitchellChrishell Stause, Tia MowryDorinda Medley, Tamra JudgeJana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, Cameran Eubanks, have been spotted in the incredibly flattering leggings. If you want to feel and look like one of these on-trend stars, check out the Spanx faux leather leggings for yourself.

Spanx's Celebrity-Worn Booty Boost Leggings Are Back in Stock!

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

You'll wear these black, faux leather leggings all the time. You can easily dress them up or dress them down. You can even work out in them. These pants are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X in standard, petite, and tall lengths. 

$98
Spanx

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

If you prefer a patent leather look, then you're in luck because Spanx makes these in black, ruby, and deep green. You'll turn heads in this high-shine style, that's for sure.

$110
Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings

If you adore the look of croc leather, these leggings come in olive and brown.

$98
Spanx

Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings

These moto leggings have hidden shaping to smooth out your look and add some edge to your wardrobe.

$110
Spanx

Spanx Mama Faux Leather Leggings

These maternity leggings are comfortable and supportive for a growing baby bump.

$110
Spanx

Spanx Girls Faux Leather Leggings

Even kids can get in on the leather look because Spanx also makes faux leather leggings in girls' sizes.

$58
Spanx

While you're shopping for Spanx, check out these hidden gems in the Spanx sales section

