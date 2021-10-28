Go Inside the Hollywood Hills Home Ariana Grande Just Sold for $14 Million

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date

Ariana Grande has sold a luxurious Los Angeles home, about one year after she bought it.

The 28-year-old The Voice coach and singer sold a Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million on Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to public records obtained by E! News. She was represented by real estate agent Aaron Kirman in both the sale and when she purchased the property in June 2020 for $13.7 million. Ariana's husband of five months, Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent at his company, the Aaron Kirman Group.

The 10,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It rests on one-third of an acre of land and boasts sweeping views of the city and Pacific Ocean.

The modern house was built in 2018 and is located near Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. The property contains glass walls, smart-home technology, a gourmet chef's kitchen, an infinity edge pool, a media lounge, a luxurious walk-in closet, a wine cellar and a fitness studio.