People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Go Inside the Hollywood Hills Home Ariana Grande Just Sold for $14 Million

Ariana Grande has sold a lavish Los Angeles house for $14 million, one year after she bought the property. See photos of the home.

By Corinne Heller Oct 28, 2021 9:45 PMTags
Real EstateAriana Grande
Watch: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date

Ariana Grande has sold a luxurious Los Angeles home, about one year after she bought it.

The 28-year-old The Voice coach and singer sold a Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million on Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to public records obtained by E! News. She was represented by real estate agent Aaron Kirman in both the sale and when she purchased the property in June 2020 for $13.7 million. Ariana's husband of five months, Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent at his company, the Aaron Kirman Group.

The 10,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It rests on one-third of an acre of land and boasts sweeping views of the city and Pacific Ocean.

The modern house was built in 2018 and is located near Los Angeles' Sunset Strip. The property contains glass walls, smart-home technology, a gourmet chef's kitchen, an infinity edge pool, a media lounge, a luxurious walk-in closet, a wine cellar and a fitness studio.

photos
Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

This is not the only property Ariana has owned in recent years. A couple of weeks before she bought the Hollywood Hills house, she paid $6.75 million for a two-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor-style country home in Montecito, Calif. that was sold by Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, The Los Angeles Times reported.

See photos of Ariana's former Hollywood Hills home:

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Sold!

In October 2021, Ariana sold a Hollywood Hills home for $14 million, more than a year after she bought it for $13.7 million. See photos of the property.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Kitchen

A huge black silk granite island stands in the center.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Living Room

Perfect for hosting.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bedroom

Sweeping hillside views can be seen from the comfort of bed!

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bathroom

One of seven bathrooms is shown.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bar

Fancy a drink?

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Spa

Relax in the saunas!

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

4

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

5

See Kim, Rob & More Kardashians in Never-Before-Seen Halloween Pics

Latest News

Friends' Matthew Perry Is Writing a Memoir About His Addiction

Tinx Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

Go Inside the Hollywood Hills Home Ariana Grande Just Sold for $14M

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

The Voice Coaches Taking Their Battle to a Totally New Level

Proof Squid Game Is One of the Biggest Shows Out Right Now

See the Bone-Chilling First Trailer for HBO's Landscapers