Gigi Hadid Releases Statement After Alleged Dispute Between Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's rep told E! News she is focusing on her and Zayn's 13-month-old daughter amid the news. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," her rep said.
Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda, an accusation he denied in a statement to the outlet. "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," the former One Direction artist said. "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."
Zayn said he hopes Yolanda will "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."
He also seemed to address the allegations in a statement shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing that first and foremost he wants to "protect" Khai.
"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," the singer stated. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."
Yolanda has not publicly addressed the allegations.
Gigi previously told Harper's Bazaar that Zayn and Yolanda get along well, going so far as to say, "He's usually on my mom's side," when it comes to family discussions. She added, "So, he's smart in that sense."
The model also acknowledged that it took some time for the One Direction alum to adjust to being a part of the Hadid family.
"At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she shared. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind."
E! News reached out to reps for Yolanda and Zayn for comment but hasn't heard back.