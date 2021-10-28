People's Choice Awards

The Voice Coaches Are Taking Their Battle to a Totally Different TV Show

Find out how you can watch The Voice's Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton compete on a brand new game show coming to NBC.

By Allison Crist Oct 28, 2021 9:05 PMTags
Allow The Voice coaches to introduce you to your new favorite show.

That's right: Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are bringing you an early look at NBC's new hour-long music and comedy variety game show, That's My Jam

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the series draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games, pitting two teams of celebrities against each other as they participate in different music, dance and trivia-based challenges and performances. The best part? Stars aren't competing for any sort of trophy, but proceeds for a charity of their choice!

That's My Jam doesn't officially premiere until early 2022, but thanks to The Voice's season 21 coaches, you can catch a sneak peek episode of the show on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. 

Expect to see the music superstars play games like "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Perfect Mashup," "Vinyl Countdown" and "Slay It, Don't Spray It."

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to watch That's My Jam before the show even begins!

In the meantime, catch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

