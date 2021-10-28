Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Has the Sweetest Reaction to 2021 PCAs Nominations

Watch : Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Talks Double 2021 PCAs Nominations

It's a family affair for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!

"I was hyped," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 28 following news of his double 2021 People's Choice Awards nominations. "We definitely have a grateful situation. Obviously the streets are talking and I'm very appreciative of the support."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 and Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi are both up for The Reality TV Star of 2021. The comeback king and new father gushed on an incredible season stating he's filled with gratitude. "We've got an amazing story on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The comeback is already greater than the setback," he giddily revealed.

When grilled about whether Snooki or he will take home a PCAs trophy for their individual noms, he excitedly exclaimed, "Either one of us should be able to take home the trophy for the Jersey squad. It would be a win for the family."