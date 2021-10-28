Lily Collins Defends Her "Annoying" Emily in Paris Character From Critics Who Claim She's "A Lot"

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan & "Emily in Paris"

Lily Collins knows that Emily Cooper may not be to everyone's taste.

Ever since Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020, the binge-worthy series has sparked debate amongst fans and critics alike—particularly when it comes to Collins' character as a chic 20-something marketing exec from Chicago who gets whisked away to Paris for a job.

In her cover story with Nylon published on Thursday, Oct. 28, Collins addressed criticism against the stylish social media maven, acknowledging that while Emily's personality may be deemed "annoying" by some, her quirks are what make her a genuine figure.

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," the actress explained.

She continued, "To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly—it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot.' They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes—she's not infallible."